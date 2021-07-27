Trending
Odd News
July 27, 2021 / 5:01 PM

Kitten rescued from car undercarriage after running onto highway

By

July 27 (UPI) -- A kitten spotted running in the middle lane of a New Jersey highway was rescued from inside the undercarriage of a car that stopped to help the feline.

The Plainsboro Township Police Department said a woman was driving on Route 1 when a kitten darted out into the lane ahead of her.

The woman stopped to help the feline, but the scared kitten fled into the undercarriage of the car.

The driver called police for help, and officers arrived with animal control. An officer crawled under the vehicle to extract the kitten.

The kitten was not injured and was taken to animal control.

