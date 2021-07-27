Trending
July 27, 2021 / 12:10 PM

Baby elephant rescued from narrow well in India

July 27 (UPI) -- Officials with the Indian Forest Service came to the rescue of a baby elephant that fell into a narrow well and was unable to climb out.

Rescuers said the elephant was spotted inside the well Tuesday in Kodagu district, Karnataka, and witnesses said the small pachyderm was unable to climb out of the well because of the concrete rings lining the opening.

A video of the rescue shows forest service officials and local residents removing one of the concrete rings and lowering wooden planks to allow the elephant to climb out. The rescuers used ropes to help pull the young animal.

Officials said the elephant appeared exhausted, but uninjured, and was reunited with a group of adult elephants waiting nearby.

