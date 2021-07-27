New York man hits world's longest table tennis serve

July 27 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records confirmed a New York man successfully set a record for the longest table tennis serve.

Eric Finkelstein took on the world record this month at the Westchester Table Tennis Center in Pleasantville.

Finkelstein made three attempts at the record, surpassing the previous record of 14 feet, 9 inches each time. His final attempt totaled 51 feet, 1 inch.

The former competitive table tennis player said he received word Monday that his record from July 11 haf been approved by Guinness.

"I feel euphoric and relieved," Finkelstein told Patch.