July 26, 2021 / 5:10 PM

Massachusetts woman's lost cat turns up six years later

By
Margaret Kudzma of Peabody, Mass., received word that her cat, Mini Max, was brought into a veterinarian six years after he escaped through a third-story window. Photo by&nbsp;joannafotograf/Pixabay.com
July 26 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman whose cat escaped from her third-floor condo through a loose window screen was reunited with her pet six years later.

Margaret Kudzma said the cat, named Mini Max, slipped out of her downtown Peabody condo through a loose window screen in 2015, and she used posters, online posts and newspaper ads to try to locate the wayward feline.

Kudzma even ended up founding her own nonprofit rescue group, The Rescue Business, in 2016 when the search for Mini Max led her to discover a large colony of feral cats living in her neighborhood.

Kudzma said she was shocked last week when she received a phone call from Dr. Samantha Simonelli, a Wakefield veterinarian who had found her information on the microchip of a cat that had been brought in with ear mites.

"All I heard was 'gray and white' and I had to put the phone down," Kudzma told The Eagle-Tribune newspaper.

Kudzma learned Mini Max had been spotted in Revere, where a family fed the feline for several months before moving him into their house. They brought him to the vet when they noticed his ear mites, and that's when Simonelli found the microchip.

"A true miracle has occurred," Kudzma said in a Facebook post. "Thank you everyone who participated in this search!"

Kudzma said she is having Mini Max thoroughly examined to ensure he does not have any other health issues or lingering injuries from his jump out of her third-floor window.

She said she is preparing her condo so Mini Max will have his own space away from the kittens she fosters.

