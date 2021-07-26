Trending
July 26, 2021 / 2:48 PM

Large fireball lights up night sky over Texas and nearby states

July 26 (UPI) -- Residents of Texas and nearby states captured video of an overnight fireball that glowed bright as it streaked across the sky.

The American Meteor Society logged at least 213 reports of a fireball Sunday night, with sightings reported in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Missouri.

The fireball, believed to be a large meteor, was caught on video by dashboard cameras and doorbell cameras in Texas. Some witnesses reported hearing a loud booming sound that accompanied the spectacle.

Emergency responders in Rockwell, Texas, said there were unconfirmed reports that a portion of the object hit the ground near a rural road.

