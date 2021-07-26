Bubble-blowing experts attempt Guinness record with giant bubble net

July 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio college hosted a pair of bubble-blowing masters as they attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the largest soap bubble net.

Gary Pearlman, aka Dr. U.R. Awesome, and Gordy Tobutt, aka Glowby the Bubbler, teamed up Sunday at Notre Dame College in South Euclid to create hundreds of bubbles at once using a 75-foot-wide net.

Advertisement

"I take both a scientific and entertainment approach to my art. I enjoy designing events that bond and uplift both national and global audiences," Pearlman, who holds 11 Guinness World Records for soap bubble blowing, told WJW-TV.

The men said evidence from their attempt Sunday is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.