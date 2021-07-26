Idaho man balances chair on chin for over an hour to break world record

July 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 200 Guinness World Records to his name claimed another title by balancing a chair on his chin for over an hour.

David Rush, a serial record-breaker who uses his Guinness attempts to promote STEM education, said the record-keeping organization's rules dictated he had to use a full-sized chair intended for adults.

Rush said he had intended to try to increase the time far beyond the previous record of 1 hour, 2 minutes and 18 seconds, but pain in his neck and fatigue in his legs caused him to settle for a less ambitious goal.

Rush successfully completed his attempt at 1 hour, 8 minutes and 39 seconds.