Advertisement
Odd News
July 26, 2021 / 1:30 PM

Four horses escape from Colorado rodeo, go running on highway

By

July 26 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in Colorado ended up in an unusual high-speed chase when four horses escaped from a rodeo and went for a run on the interstate.

The Colorado State Patrol said a horse in a makeshift corral at the Eagle County Fairgrounds, which was hosting its annual fair and rodeo, knocked down a board helping to contain the animals. Four horses fled.

Advertisement

The horses took the Interstate 70 eastbound onramp and went running on the highway, where they were spotted by the Gypsum Fire Protection District's chief.

The chief followed the horses for 3 miles while the state police and the Eagle Police Department stopped traffic and joined in the chase.

Trooper Jacob Best said the chase lasted for about 20 to 30 minutes before the horses were safely loaded onto a trailer.

Best said the situation had been dangerous, but the pursuit was aided by a highway closure about 13 miles away from the starting point.

"I think our saving grace was that we didn't have a lot of traffic because of that canyon closure," Best told the Vail Daily. "No commercial motor vehicles."

Advertisement

Read More

Michigan woman's beginner's luck earns her a $250,000 lottery prize Yorkie protects 10-year-old Toronto girl from an attacking coyote British Columbia coastal cleaning crew finds 9-year-old message in a bottle

Latest Headlines

Bubble-blowing experts attempt Guinness record with giant bubble net
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bubble-blowing experts attempt Guinness record with giant bubble net
July 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio college hosted a pair of bubble-blowing masters as they attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the largest soap bubble net.
Michigan woman's beginner's luck earns her a $250,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Michigan woman's beginner's luck earns her a $250,000 lottery prize
July 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who decided to try the state lottery's KENO! game for the first time had a brush with beginner's luck and collected a $250,000 jackpot.
Yorkie protects 10-year-old Toronto girl from an attacking coyote
Odd News // 2 days ago
Yorkie protects 10-year-old Toronto girl from an attacking coyote
July 23 (UPI) -- A Toronto family's tiny Yorkshire terrier is being hailed as a hero after rescuing her 10-year-old owner from an attacking coyote.
British Columbia coastal cleaning crew finds 9-year-old message in a bottle
Odd News // 2 days ago
British Columbia coastal cleaning crew finds 9-year-old message in a bottle
July 23 (UPI) -- A British Columbia crew cleaning up plastic waste on the coast found a message in a bottle tossed into the ocean by a Washington state teenager nine years earlier.
Overdue book returned to British library after 63 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Overdue book returned to British library after 63 years
July 23 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book was recently returned in the mail after 63 years with a note saying, "better late than never."
Bear visits Tennessee mall, checks movie showtimes
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bear visits Tennessee mall, checks movie showtimes
July 23 (UPI) -- A Tennessee mall shared videos of a young black bear that paid a visit to the shopping center was filmed apparently trying to find a way into a movie theater.
Hemingway look-alikes compete at Key West festival
Odd News // 3 days ago
Hemingway look-alikes compete at Key West festival
July 23 (UPI) -- Ernest Hemingway look-alikes are gathering in Florida to celebrate the life of the famed author and crown a champion impersonator.
World's longest cornhole game underway in Nebraska
Odd News // 3 days ago
World's longest cornhole game underway in Nebraska
July 23 (UPI) -- Organizers of a world record attempt for the longest game of cornhole in Nebraska announced they met their goal Friday -- and they are still going.
Moose spotted on Colorado golf course captured at U.S. Army fort
Odd News // 3 days ago
Moose spotted on Colorado golf course captured at U.S. Army fort
July 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a moose that was spotted wandering on a golf course was captured after making its way to a U.S. Army fort.
Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
July 22 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman collected a lottery jackpot of more than $165,000 using the same set of numbers that she has been entering in the drawing for five years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Yorkie protects 10-year-old Toronto girl from an attacking coyote
Yorkie protects 10-year-old Toronto girl from an attacking coyote
World's longest cornhole game underway in Nebraska
World's longest cornhole game underway in Nebraska
Bear visits Tennessee mall, checks movie showtimes
Bear visits Tennessee mall, checks movie showtimes
Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
Hemingway look-alikes compete at Key West festival
Hemingway look-alikes compete at Key West festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/