Truck crash covers New York City expressway in peppers

July 26 (UPI) -- An early morning crash on a New York City expressway caused traffic to be restricted to one lane because the roadway was covered in peppers.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on the Brooklyn side of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway on Monday morning when it overturned, spilling a mass of peppers into the roadway at Exit 30 to Flushing Avenue.

Advertisement

The expressway was reduced to one lane of traffic while crews worked to clear the vegetables from the road.

No injuries were reported from the crash.