Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 23, 2021 / 3:39 PM

Overdue book returned to British library after 63 years

By

July 23 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book was recently returned in the mail after 63 years with a note saying, "better late than never."

Newcastle Libraries shared a photo on Facebook showing the copy of Darrell Huff's How to Lie with Statistics that arrived in the mail after being checked out from the Central Library 63 years earlier.

Advertisement

Library officials said the book was accompanied with an anonymous note reading: "Better late than never! Apologies for the late return!"

Library Manager David Hepworth said the person who returned the overdue book did not identify themselves.

"They may have been worried about us sending them a bill," he told the BBC.

Officials said the book would have accumulated $4,722.52 in fines at the current rate, if fees weren't capped at about $20.

Hepworth said the person would have had to dodge other collection efforts in the decade after it was checked out.

"In those days, even up to the 70s, there was a library officer who would visit people's houses to get books back," Hepworth said. "Clearly we don't do that anymore."

Hepworth said the library is hoping the person who returned the book will come forward and identify themselves. He said officials do not want to collect any fines, but they want to reward the person with some free books from in-house publishing company Tyne Bridge.


Advertisement

Read More

Bear visits Tennessee mall, checks movie showtimes Hemingway look-alikes compete at Key West festival World's longest cornhole game underway in Nebraska

Latest Headlines

Bear visits Tennessee mall, checks movie showtimes
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bear visits Tennessee mall, checks movie showtimes
July 23 (UPI) -- A Tennessee mall shared videos of a young black bear that paid a visit to the shopping center was filmed apparently trying to find a way into a movie theater.
Hemingway look-alikes compete at Key West festival
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Hemingway look-alikes compete at Key West festival
July 23 (UPI) -- Ernest Hemingway look-alikes are gathering in Florida to celebrate the life of the famed author and crown a champion impersonator.
World's longest cornhole game underway in Nebraska
Odd News // 3 hours ago
World's longest cornhole game underway in Nebraska
July 23 (UPI) -- Organizers of a world record attempt for the longest game of cornhole in Nebraska announced they met their goal Friday -- and they are still going.
Moose spotted on Colorado golf course captured at U.S. Army fort
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Moose spotted on Colorado golf course captured at U.S. Army fort
July 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a moose that was spotted wandering on a golf course was captured after making its way to a U.S. Army fort.
Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
July 22 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman collected a lottery jackpot of more than $165,000 using the same set of numbers that she has been entering in the drawing for five years.
German shepherd born without back paws learning to walk with prosthetics
Odd News // 21 hours ago
German shepherd born without back paws learning to walk with prosthetics
July 22 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old dog born without rear paws is now learning to walk in Florida with a set of custom-made prosthetic legs and paws.
Police responding to report of loose alligator in condo building find gold statue
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Police responding to report of loose alligator in condo building find gold statue
July 22 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded Thursday to a report of an alligator loose inside a high-rise condo building, but arrived to find a realistic sculpture.
South Carolina angler reels in iPhone lost in the water 8 months earlier
Odd News // 22 hours ago
South Carolina angler reels in iPhone lost in the water 8 months earlier
July 22 (UPI) -- An angler on a South Carolina river felt a tug on the end of his line reeled in an iPhone that had been lost in the water eight months earlier.
Massive sturgeon jumps out of water in British Columbia river
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Massive sturgeon jumps out of water in British Columbia river
July 22 (UPI) -- The crew of a British Columbia fishing tour boat captured video of the moment a massive, 9-foot sturgeon leaped out of a river and nearly landed on a boat.
Girl on Jersey Shore ride collides face-first with seagull
Odd News // 1 day ago
Girl on Jersey Shore ride collides face-first with seagull
July 22 (UPI) -- A video filmed aboard an amusement park ride on the Jersey Shore captured the moment a 13-year-old girl collided with a seagull.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
Girl on Jersey Shore ride collides face-first with seagull
Girl on Jersey Shore ride collides face-first with seagull
Woman wins $2M from lottery ticket she received as a gift
Woman wins $2M from lottery ticket she received as a gift
Police responding to report of loose alligator in condo building find gold statue
Police responding to report of loose alligator in condo building find gold statue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/