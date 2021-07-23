World's longest cornhole game underway in Nebraska

July 23 (UPI) -- Organizers of a world record attempt for the longest game of cornhole in Nebraska announced they met their goal Friday -- and they are still going.

Andy Fedoris, one of the players attempting the world record in the gymnasium at Lourdes Central Catholic School in Nebraska City, said the team discovered the Guinness World Records time to beat was 26 hours, 13 minutes.

The group's support team announced on Facebook just after noon Friday that they had achieved the record-breaking time, but were planning to keep going for "as long as they can."

Fedoris said the team is already discussing attempting to break another world record next year by attempting to hold the world's largest cornhole tournament. He said the number to beat is 167 teams.