Plane's landing gear breaks off, hits Maine golf course

July 22 (UPI) -- Police in Maine said no was injured on the ground or in the air when a plane lost its landing gear and the strut with tire and wheel landed on a golf course fairway.

The Gorham Police Department revealed Wednesday evening that the landing gear fell from a privately owned twin engine Piper Navaho plane that had been intending to land at Portland International Jetport.

Advertisement

The strut with tire and wheel landed on the fairway of the seventh hole at Gorham County Club's golf course.

Police said the plane aborted its landing in Portland and returned to MacArthur Airport in Islip, N.Y., and was able to safely execute a belly landing after the Tuesday incident.

No one was injured aboard the plane or on the ground, police said.