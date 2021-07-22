Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years

Anne Hickey, of Ontario, Canada, said using the same set of lottery numbers for five years paid off when she scored a $165,632.19 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

July 22 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, woman collected a lottery jackpot of more than $165,000 using the same set of numbers that she has been entering in the drawing for five years.

Anne Hickey, 63, of Ennismore, told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. officials she is a regular player of the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 drawings, and she uses the same numbers each time.

"I've been playing the same numbers for the last five years, which won me this prize," she said.

Hickey said she used the numbers to enter the Sept. 8 Lotto Max drawing, but she didn't realize she was a winner until she remembered to check the winning numbers on the OLG Lottery app late one night.

"I was sleepy, but when I saw 'Big Winner,' I was wide awake," she said.

Hickey visited the OLG Prize Center in Toronto on Monday to collect her $165,632.19 prize.

The winner said she plans to use the money to fund her retirement.