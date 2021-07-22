Police responding to report of loose alligator in condo building find gold statue

July 22 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded Thursday to a report of an alligator loose inside a high-rise condo building, but arrived to find a realistic sculpture.

Constable Jason Douchette, of the Vancouver Police Department, tweeted that officers were dispatched about 7 a.m. Thursday to a condominium building in which a woman reported she was hiding in a stairwell from a loose gator inside the building.

Advertisement

Douchette said officers were relieved to discover the alligator was a "realistic fake" -- a gold-colored sculpture.

He said the sculpture, while the wrong color for an alligator, was sufficiently detailed to cause a person to panic.

"Running up [a] secluded stairwell, rounding the corner and suddenly coming face to face with this ... 'clean up, aisle one' for me," he wrote.