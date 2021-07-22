Girl on Jersey Shore ride collides face-first with seagull

July 22 (UPI) -- A video filmed aboard an amusement park ride on the Jersey Shore captured the moment a 13-year-old girl collided with a seagull.

Kiley Holman, 13, was riding the SpringShot with friend Georgia Reed, 14, at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, N.J., when a seagull hit her face.

"When I got shot up, then I saw it. It was going the opposite way and then it came back and hit me right in the face," Holman told WPVI-TV. "It felt really light and it only left like the tiniest scratch."

The video, posted to YouTube by Reed's family, shows the seagull temporarily stuck in place, but Holman is able to toss it back into the air. Holman said she was relieved to see the bird appeared uninjured.

The girl said she tried to tell Reed what happened, but the other girl was too distracted to hear about her avian encounter.

"She told me to stop talking because she thought she was going to throw up," Holman said.

Alena Reed, Georgia's mother, said it was hard to tell what was going on from the ground.

"We did not know what happened until they got off. We did see feathers falling from ride, but at first, I assumed they were tickets," Alena Reed said.



