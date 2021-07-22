Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 22, 2021 / 1:52 PM

Girl on Jersey Shore ride collides face-first with seagull

By

July 22 (UPI) -- A video filmed aboard an amusement park ride on the Jersey Shore captured the moment a 13-year-old girl collided with a seagull.

Kiley Holman, 13, was riding the SpringShot with friend Georgia Reed, 14, at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, N.J., when a seagull hit her face.

Advertisement

"When I got shot up, then I saw it. It was going the opposite way and then it came back and hit me right in the face," Holman told WPVI-TV. "It felt really light and it only left like the tiniest scratch."

The video, posted to YouTube by Reed's family, shows the seagull temporarily stuck in place, but Holman is able to toss it back into the air. Holman said she was relieved to see the bird appeared uninjured.

The girl said she tried to tell Reed what happened, but the other girl was too distracted to hear about her avian encounter.

"She told me to stop talking because she thought she was going to throw up," Holman said.

Alena Reed, Georgia's mother, said it was hard to tell what was going on from the ground.

"We did not know what happened until they got off. We did see feathers falling from ride, but at first, I assumed they were tickets," Alena Reed said.

Advertisement

Read More

Canadian YouTuber's team creates world's brightest outsized flashlight Plane's landing gear breaks off, hits Maine golf course $125,000 lottery ticket nearly ended up tossed out truck window

Latest Headlines

Canadian YouTuber's team creates world's brightest outsized flashlight
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Canadian YouTuber's team creates world's brightest outsized flashlight
July 22 (UPI) -- A Canadian YouTuber and inventor earned a second Guinness World Record when he and his team created the world's brightest outsized flashlight.
Plane's landing gear breaks off, hits Maine golf course
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Plane's landing gear breaks off, hits Maine golf course
July 22 (UPI) -- Police in Maine said no was injured on the ground or in the air when a plane lost its landing gear and the strut with tire and wheel landed on a golf course fairway.
$125,000 lottery ticket nearly ended up tossed out truck window
Odd News // 20 hours ago
$125,000 lottery ticket nearly ended up tossed out truck window
July 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said the Cash 5 lottery ticket that earned him a $120,000 prize nearly was tossed out the window of his truck.
Missouri boy's 5-ounce sunfish breaks state record set by his dad
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Missouri boy's 5-ounce sunfish breaks state record set by his dad
July 21 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Missouri boy caught a longear sunfish that weighed 5 ounces, breaking a record that was set by his own father exactly one year earlier.
Treasure hunters find whiskey that sank into Ontario lake in 1964
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Treasure hunters find whiskey that sank into Ontario lake in 1964
July 21 (UPI) -- A group of treasure hunters searching a Canadian lake were successful in their attempt to find some unusual sunken treasure: a bottle of whiskey that has been in the lake since 1964.
Roseate spoonbill spotted in Michigan for the first time
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Roseate spoonbill spotted in Michigan for the first time
July 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Michigan said the first roseate spoonbill bird ever spotted in the wild in the state might have escaped from a zoo.
'Pillars' of mosquitoes fill the sky in Russian driver's video
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Pillars' of mosquitoes fill the sky in Russian driver's video
July 21 (UPI) -- A man driving in a Russian village captured video of a massive swarm of mosquitoes that formed "pillars" stretching from the ground to high up in the sky.
Tennessee man frees trapped bear from inside his car
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Tennessee man frees trapped bear from inside his car
July 21 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man captured video of the unusual situation that resulted when a bear became trapped inside his car.
Brazilian athlete breaks world record with 951 chest-to-ground burpees
Odd News // 1 day ago
Brazilian athlete breaks world record with 951 chest-to-ground burpees
July 21 (UPI) -- A Brazilian athlete living in Singapore broke a Guinness World Record when he completed 951 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour.
Highway shut down after 'idiots' free cow from farm
Odd News // 1 day ago
Highway shut down after 'idiots' free cow from farm
July 21 (UPI) -- Police in England said a highway was shut down temporarily after "idiots" forced a farmer's gate open and allowed a cow to escape.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins $2M from lottery ticket she received as a gift
Woman wins $2M from lottery ticket she received as a gift
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
Tennessee man frees trapped bear from inside his car
Tennessee man frees trapped bear from inside his car
Treasure hunters find whiskey that sank into Ontario lake in 1964
Treasure hunters find whiskey that sank into Ontario lake in 1964
Missouri boy's 5-ounce sunfish breaks state record set by his dad
Missouri boy's 5-ounce sunfish breaks state record set by his dad
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/