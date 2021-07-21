Brazilian athlete breaks world record with 951 chest-to-ground burpees

Cassiano Rodrigues Laureano broke a Guinness World Record on his 35th birthday by doing 951 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 21 (UPI) -- A Brazilian athlete living in Singapore broke a Guinness World Record when he completed 951 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour.

Cassiano Rodrigues Laureano celebrated his 35th birthday at the Tricolor Fight Team gym by doing 951 chest-to-ground burpees, an exercise also known as a squat thrust, and capturing a Guinness World Record in the process.

Laureano said he had originally aimed for 1,000 burpees, but fell short of his goal due to a leg injury he sustained two days before the attempt.

The athlete said the record attempt was a tribute to his niece, Rebecca, who was diagnosed with a severe heart condition when she was born last year.

Laureano took the record from Ontario gym owner Nick Anapolsky, who did 879 of the exercises in one hour in March.