Treasure hunters find whiskey that sank into Ontario lake in 1964

July 21 (UPI) -- A group of treasure hunters searching a Canadian lake were successful in their attempt to find some unusual sunken treasure: a bottle of whiskey that has been in the lake since 1964.

Dieter Mueller of Barrie, Ontario, said he has been fascinated by the tale of Otter Lake's sunken whiskey ever since several bottles were lost when a neighbor crashed his boat into a dock in 1964.

Mueller said he found a stash of underwater bottles while swimming once in the 1960s, but he was unable to reach them, so when he returned to the lake July 15 he brought friend Adam Blokzyl and diving expert Dave Davison to help.

Mueller said the group was getting ready to pack it up for the day when Davison found three bottles underwater, and one was still sealed and intact.

"I was vindicated. We were successful," Mueller told BarrieToday.com.

Mueller said Davison spotted more bottles buried under debris at the bottom of the water and they are planning to return to see if they can find more that remain sealed.

He said the whiskey was produced by the Gooderham & Worts company, which discontinued the spirit in the 1990s.





"Whiskey is usually aged 12 years before it's sold. So this stuff could be 69 years old," he said.