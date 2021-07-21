Highway shut down after 'idiots' free cow from farm

July 21 (UPI) -- Police in England said a highway was shut down temporarily after "idiots" forced a farmer's gate open and allowed a cow to escape.

The Central Motorway Police Group said officers responded alongside Highways England workers late Tuesday night when a cow wandered onto the M6 highway in Doxey, Staffordshire.

Police tweeted the cow escaped when "idiots forced [and] left a farmer's gate open."

Officers were able to corral the cow behind a gate and the bovine was escorted home by police and local farmers who came to the scene to help.

"Many thanks to the drivers held up as we shut the carriageway, your patience as we deal with these and other incidents is greatly appreciated," police tweeted.