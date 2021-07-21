Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 21, 2021 / 1:00 PM

Highway shut down after 'idiots' free cow from farm

By

July 21 (UPI) -- Police in England said a highway was shut down temporarily after "idiots" forced a farmer's gate open and allowed a cow to escape.

The Central Motorway Police Group said officers responded alongside Highways England workers late Tuesday night when a cow wandered onto the M6 highway in Doxey, Staffordshire.

Advertisement

Police tweeted the cow escaped when "idiots forced [and] left a farmer's gate open."

Officers were able to corral the cow behind a gate and the bovine was escorted home by police and local farmers who came to the scene to help.

"Many thanks to the drivers held up as we shut the carriageway, your patience as we deal with these and other incidents is greatly appreciated," police tweeted.

Read More

Free lottery ticket from COVID-19 vaccination earns man $1 million Kitten rescued from 20-foot deep storm drain on Long Island TSA reunites couple with diamond lost at New York airport checkpoint

Latest Headlines

Brazilian athlete breaks world record with 951 chest-to-ground burpees
Odd News // 19 minutes ago
Brazilian athlete breaks world record with 951 chest-to-ground burpees
July 21 (UPI) -- A Brazilian athlete living in Singapore broke a Guinness World Record when he completed 951 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour.
Free lottery ticket from COVID-19 vaccination earns man $1 million
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Free lottery ticket from COVID-19 vaccination earns man $1 million
July 20 (UPI) -- A Texas man who received a free scratch-off lottery ticket when he got his COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas ended up claiming a $1 million jackpot.
Kitten rescued from 20-foot deep storm drain on Long Island
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Kitten rescued from 20-foot deep storm drain on Long Island
July 20 (UPI) -- Police and animal rescuers in New York came to the assistance of a kitten that fell 20 feet down into a storm drain.
TSA reunites couple with diamond lost at New York airport checkpoint
Odd News // 20 hours ago
TSA reunites couple with diamond lost at New York airport checkpoint
July 20 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration employees at a New York airport were able to reunite a distraught couple with a diamond that fell from an engagement ring at a security checkpoint.
Loose bull temporary shuts down New York highway
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Loose bull temporary shuts down New York highway
July 20 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescue groups in New York are attempting to capture an escaped bull that shut down a stretch of highway Tuesday morning.
Dump truck crash spills cow poop onto Florida highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dump truck crash spills cow poop onto Florida highway
July 20 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said a section of interstate was closed when a crash involving a dump truck loaded with cow manure caused poop to spill into the roadway.
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
July 20 (UPI) -- An Oregon aquarium said a colorful, 100-pound fish that washed up in the state is known as an opah fish and is "rare to the Oregon coast."
Skydivers complete 32 high and low fives in the air for Guinness record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Skydivers complete 32 high and low fives in the air for Guinness record
July 20 (UPI) -- A pair of British skydiving instructors set a Guinness World Record when they managed to slap 32 high and low fives while plunging down to earth.
Alligator captured in Missouri creek was on the loose for 2 weeks
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator captured in Missouri creek was on the loose for 2 weeks
July 20 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who heard a splash in the creek behind his home ended up capturing an alligator that had been on the loose for two weeks.
Woman wins $2M from lottery ticket she received as a gift
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman wins $2M from lottery ticket she received as a gift
July 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman received a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket as a gift from a family friend and was shocked to discover it was a $2 million jackpot winner.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins $2M from lottery ticket she received as a gift
Woman wins $2M from lottery ticket she received as a gift
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
Loose bull temporary shuts down New York highway
Loose bull temporary shuts down New York highway
Dump truck crash spills cow poop onto Florida highway
Dump truck crash spills cow poop onto Florida highway
Alligator captured in Missouri creek was on the loose for 2 weeks
Alligator captured in Missouri creek was on the loose for 2 weeks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/