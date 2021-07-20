Kitten rescued from 20-foot deep storm drain on Long Island

July 20 (UPI) -- Police and animal rescuers in New York came to the assistance of a kitten that fell 20 feet down into a storm drain.

Strong Island Animal Rescue said personnel responded alongside the Suffolk County Police Department on Long Island when a resident reported hearing a kitten crying in a storm drain in Bohemia.

Rescuers said the kitten was about 20 feet underground in the storm drain and they used a ladder to reach the feline and carry it to safety.

Strong Island Animal Rescue said the kitten will soon be available for adoption.