Dump truck crash spills cow poop onto Florida highway

July 20 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said a section of interstate was closed when a crash involving a dump truck loaded with cow manure caused poop to spill into the roadway.

The FHP said the dump truck was involved in a crash with a semi truck at mile marker 198 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Rockledge in Brevard County on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the crash, but the dump truck's load of cow manure spilled out onto the road, making for a messy situation for cleanup crews.

Traffic was being diverted from the interstate at Fiske Boulevard until lanes could be reopened, the FHP said.