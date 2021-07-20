TSA reunites couple with diamond lost at New York airport checkpoint

TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York reunited a traveling couple with the diamond that fell from an engagement ring at the security checkpoint. Photo courtesy of the TSA

July 20 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration employees at a New York airport were able to reunite a distraught couple with a diamond that fell from an engagement ring at a security checkpoint.

The TSA said Amir Khan Durrani and his wife were flying out of John F. Kennedy International Airport and visited a coffee shop when they discovered the diamond was missing from the new bride's engagement ring.

Advertisement

"My wife was crying hysterically as we did not know what happened, nor did we know how to approach the situation," Durrani wrote in an email to TSA.

Durrani rushed back to the Terminal 7 TSA checkpoint, where agents joined him in the search for the missing diamond.

"Everyone was extremely kind and helped me as much as they could to locate the lost diamond," he said. "I told them that I knew this was not their job."

The couple had to catch their flight with the diamond still missing, but they arrived at their destination to find they had a voicemail message saying the diamond had been found.

Lead TSA Officer John Killian said he had just returned from his break about five hours after the search for the diamond began when he noticed something on the ground near the checkpoint line.





Advertisement

"That's when I spotted the sparkle and thought to myself, 'No way that could really be it.' I walked over and picked it up."

He said the diamond was between the metal detector and the X-ray machine at the checkpoint.

"The shine caught my eye. I was like, 'wow, I just found this diamond,'" Killian recalled.

The Durranis returned from their trip and met with TSA Manager Mishane Henry.

"Before I handed over the diamond, I asked them to show me the ring to make sure that I could confirm handing it over to the right couple," Henry said. "It was a match."

Durrani thanked the TSA officers in his email.

"Thank you so much to all the staff present and especially to officer John Killian. I might not ever meet you, but you had an impact on us at that moment and I will never forget it. I wish you all the best for your efforts and honesty," he said.