July 19, 2021 / 1:08 PM

Firefighters use sledgehammer to free dog trapped between walls

July 19 (UPI) -- A dog who had been missing from her Ohio home for five days was reunited with her owners after firefighters used a sledgehammer to free her from between two concrete walls.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said the dog, named Gertie, had been missing for five days and posters were placed around the neighborhood before a local resident reported hearing a canine crying from behind a concrete garage wall.

Firefighters from Truck 20 responded to the scene and determined the dog had fallen down a crevice and became trapped between the garage wall and another concrete wall.

The department shared video of the firefighters using a sledgehammer to create a hole in the wall to free Gertie on Sunday.

The department said Gertie is believed to have been trapped between the walls for all five of the days she was missing. The canine was returned to her owners.

