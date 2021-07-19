Authorities rescue two dogs from ponding basin in California

July 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters, sheriff's deputies and animal control officers responded to a ponding basin in California to rescue two dogs that became stranded in the water.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded alongside Tulare County Fire Department personnel and Tulare County Animal Control officers when two dogs were spotted stranded in a ponding basin -- a field designed to collect storm waters and prevent flooding.

The dogs were unable to swim to shore, so the fire department's swift water rescue team brought a rescue boat to the scene.

The sheriff's office shared video and photos of the boat being used to bring the canines safely back to dry land.

The dogs were turned over to Tulare County Animal Control while authorities attempt to determine where they came from.