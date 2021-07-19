Idaho men pass giant ball 356 times in 3 minutes for world record

July 19 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men teamed up to break a Guinness World Record by passing a giant inflatable ball between them 356 times in 3 minutes.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, teamed up with friend Seth Lemons to take on the record for most passes of a giant inflatable ball in 3 minutes.

Advertisement

Rush and Lemons passed the ball 356 times in the allotted minutes, breaking the previous record of 180 passes.

The duo previously passed the inflatable ball between them 4,169 times in a row to break the overall record for most consecutive passes. That record took them more than an hour to break.