Uber Eats driver wins $250,000 in lottery

A Maryland woman who drives for Uber Eats scratched off a winning lottery ticket for $250,000 last week. Photo by Maryland Lottery

July 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman's workday took an unexpected twist when she scratched off a winning lottery ticket last week.

In between Uber Eats deliveries, the mother of five won $250,000 last week, lottery officials said.

"I said, 'I don't want to do Uber Eats right now!'" the 47-year-old told Maryland Lottery representatives.

She chose to remain anonymous and go by the name "Grateful Mom."

On the day of her big win, she stopped at a Quick Sace Mart and picked out a few pair of instant tickets.

Using her Maryland Lottery app, she chose one $10 CASH game among a list of scratch-offs with top prizes.

Though she wins small prizes -- once even hitting $1,500 -- this was her biggest prize to date.

She said she plans to settle some bills, put a down payment on her house and help her children financially.

Quick Save Mart picks up a $1,000 bonus from the lottery for selling the top-prize winning scratch-off.