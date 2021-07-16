Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 16, 2021 / 2:56 PM

Uber Eats driver wins $250,000 in lottery

By
Zarrin Ahmed
A Maryland woman who drives for Uber Eats scratched off a winning lottery ticket for $250,000 last week. Photo by Maryland Lottery
A Maryland woman who drives for Uber Eats scratched off a winning lottery ticket for $250,000 last week. Photo by Maryland Lottery

July 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman's workday took an unexpected twist when she scratched off a winning lottery ticket last week.

In between Uber Eats deliveries, the mother of five won $250,000 last week, lottery officials said.

Advertisement

"I said, 'I don't want to do Uber Eats right now!'" the 47-year-old told Maryland Lottery representatives.

She chose to remain anonymous and go by the name "Grateful Mom."

On the day of her big win, she stopped at a Quick Sace Mart and picked out a few pair of instant tickets.

Using her Maryland Lottery app, she chose one $10 CASH game among a list of scratch-offs with top prizes.

Though she wins small prizes -- once even hitting $1,500 -- this was her biggest prize to date.

She said she plans to settle some bills, put a down payment on her house and help her children financially.

Quick Save Mart picks up a $1,000 bonus from the lottery for selling the top-prize winning scratch-off.

Read More

Woman accidentally buys identical lottery tickets, splits jackpot with herself Man 'had to pinch' himself after winning $4M lotto Hawaii plans goat lottery to clear animals from national park

Latest Headlines

Possible Michelangelo fingerprint found on statue
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Possible Michelangelo fingerprint found on statue
July 16 (UPI) -- What may be Michelangelo's thumbprint has been found on a small wax statue that he created 500 years ago.
Concerned Canadian goose checks on mate undergoing surgery
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Concerned Canadian goose checks on mate undergoing surgery
July 16 (UPI) -- A concerned Canadian goose went to check on her mate Arnold who was undergoing surgery at the New England Wildlife Center's Cape Cod Branch on Wednesday.
Adopted Roseville woman searches for identical twin sister
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Adopted Roseville woman searches for identical twin sister
July 16 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Jackson Booth just discovered that she has a long-lost twin, and the search is on for her.
Carnegie Melon professor develops real-time learning four-legged robot
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Carnegie Melon professor develops real-time learning four-legged robot
July 16 (UPI) -- The artificial intelligence robot developed by Carnegie Melon University Professor Deepak Pathak can adapt in real-time and teach itself how to maneuver through rocks, sand, grass and oil-covered surfaces.
Man 'had to pinch' himself after winning $4M lotto
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man 'had to pinch' himself after winning $4M lotto
July 15 (UPI) -- A New York Man "had to pinch" himself when he won $4 million from a scratch-off Michigan Lottery ticket, the state's lottery announced Thursday.
Animal control officers untangle owl, turtle stuck together in Virginia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal control officers untangle owl, turtle stuck together in Virginia
July 15 (UPI) -- The Animal Welfare League of Arlington untangled an owl and turtle that got stuck together.
Macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream debuts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream debuts
July 15 (UPI) -- Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream churned the cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese into their ice cream to create a Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored ice cream.
McCormick will pay taco lover $100K for four months' work
Odd News // 1 day ago
McCormick will pay taco lover $100K for four months' work
July 15 (UPI) -- McCormick will pay a taco lover $100,000 over four months in a newly created position.
Lost class ring of woman who died of cancer returned to father
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost class ring of woman who died of cancer returned to father
July 15 (UPI) -- A lost 2001 high school class ring of a woman who died from breast cancer five years ago at age 32 has been returned to her father.
Woman accidentally buys identical lottery tickets, splits jackpot with herself
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman accidentally buys identical lottery tickets, splits jackpot with herself
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman accidentally purchased two tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up splitting a $305,046 jackpot with herself.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Jersey house cleaner accidentally breaks into wrong home, cleans up
New Jersey house cleaner accidentally breaks into wrong home, cleans up
Animal control officers untangle owl, turtle stuck together in Virginia
Animal control officers untangle owl, turtle stuck together in Virginia
Georgia woman finds 18 snakes living under her bed
Georgia woman finds 18 snakes living under her bed
McCormick will pay taco lover $100K for four months' work
McCormick will pay taco lover $100K for four months' work
Macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream debuts
Macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream debuts

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/