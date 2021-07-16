Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 16, 2021 / 1:32 PM

Concerned Canadian goose checks on mate undergoing surgery

By
Zarrin Ahmed

July 16 (UPI) -- Through sickness and health, Canadian geese stick together.

A concerned Canadian goose went to check on her mate who was undergoing surgery at the New England Wildlife Center's Cape Cod Branch on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The staff noticed that Arnold, who lives in a pond near the center, was limping. When the staff discovered he had two fractures on his foot, they took him in for surgery.

Just as Arnold was about to go to surgery, they heard a tapping on the clinic door.

Arnold's partner tracked him down and was attempting to get into the clinic to be by Arnold's side.

"She had somehow located him and was agitated that she could not get inside," the center wrote on their Facebook page. "She remained there throughout the entire procedure, watching us work, never moving from the doorway."

The center said this was its first animal visitor and that it had to make an exception to accommodate her visitation request.

A snapping turtle or other predators may have attacked Arnold while he was swimming, the center said, and the best chance at survival was surgery.

After the surgery, the center let him recover by the doorway from which he could see his mate.

"His mate immediately calmed down and began to groom him through the door," the center wrote. "They both seemed much more at ease in each other's presence."

The pair may be separated for several weeks as Arnold recovers.

Read More

Aggressive goose patrolling New Jersey diner parking lot Canada goose occupies center field during MLB game Ohio state troopers stop highway traffic for goose family crossing

Latest Headlines

Uber Eats driver wins $250,000 in lottery
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Uber Eats driver wins $250,000 in lottery
July 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman's day took an unexpected twist when she scratched off a winning lottery ticket last week.
Possible Michelangelo fingerprint found on statue
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Possible Michelangelo fingerprint found on statue
July 16 (UPI) -- What may be Michelangelo's thumbprint has been found on a small wax statue that he created 500 years ago.
Adopted Roseville woman searches for identical twin sister
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Adopted Roseville woman searches for identical twin sister
July 16 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Jackson Booth just discovered that she has a long-lost twin, and the search is on for her.
Carnegie Melon professor develops real-time learning four-legged robot
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Carnegie Melon professor develops real-time learning four-legged robot
July 16 (UPI) -- The artificial intelligence robot developed by Carnegie Melon University Professor Deepak Pathak can adapt in real-time and teach itself how to maneuver through rocks, sand, grass and oil-covered surfaces.
Man 'had to pinch' himself after winning $4M lotto
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man 'had to pinch' himself after winning $4M lotto
July 15 (UPI) -- A New York Man "had to pinch" himself when he won $4 million from a scratch-off Michigan Lottery ticket, the state's lottery announced Thursday.
Animal control officers untangle owl, turtle stuck together in Virginia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal control officers untangle owl, turtle stuck together in Virginia
July 15 (UPI) -- The Animal Welfare League of Arlington untangled an owl and turtle that got stuck together.
Macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream debuts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream debuts
July 15 (UPI) -- Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream churned the cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese into their ice cream to create a Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored ice cream.
McCormick will pay taco lover $100K for four months' work
Odd News // 1 day ago
McCormick will pay taco lover $100K for four months' work
July 15 (UPI) -- McCormick will pay a taco lover $100,000 over four months in a newly created position.
Lost class ring of woman who died of cancer returned to father
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost class ring of woman who died of cancer returned to father
July 15 (UPI) -- A lost 2001 high school class ring of a woman who died from breast cancer five years ago at age 32 has been returned to her father.
Woman accidentally buys identical lottery tickets, splits jackpot with herself
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman accidentally buys identical lottery tickets, splits jackpot with herself
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman accidentally purchased two tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up splitting a $305,046 jackpot with herself.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Jersey house cleaner accidentally breaks into wrong home, cleans up
New Jersey house cleaner accidentally breaks into wrong home, cleans up
Animal control officers untangle owl, turtle stuck together in Virginia
Animal control officers untangle owl, turtle stuck together in Virginia
Georgia woman finds 18 snakes living under her bed
Georgia woman finds 18 snakes living under her bed
McCormick will pay taco lover $100K for four months' work
McCormick will pay taco lover $100K for four months' work
Macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream debuts
Macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream debuts

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/