Man 'had to pinch' himself after winning $4M lotto

July 15 (UPI) -- A New York Man "had to pinch" himself when he won $4 million from a scratch-off Michigan Lottery ticket, the state's lottery announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the $30 Michigan Lottery's Worth Millions instant game ticket at a United II Liquor store in Dearborn.

Advertisement

"I saw there were two top prizes remaining on the Worth Millions game, so I thought I had good odds," the man said. "I gave the ticket to my friend to check when he went to the store. When I got a call from him telling me I won $4 million, I freaked out! I had to pinch myself because I couldn't believe it was real."

To claim his prize, the man visited lottery headquarters. He chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million instead of annuity payments totaling $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Since the Worth Millions Instant Game launched in September 2019, players have won more than $149 million.

The $30 ticket offers players the chance to win prizes ranging from $30 to $4 million.