McCormick will pay taco lover $100K for four months' work

July 15 (UPI) -- Spice company McCormick will pay a taco lover $100,000 over four months to innovate new seasoning mixes and dig deep into all things taco.

"Do you eat tacos like it's your true calling?" McCormick questions in an overview of the job description. "Now it really can be. McCormick is on the lookout for its first ever director of taco relations and we're calling all taco fanatics to submit."

The director of taco relations will keep taps on social media, taste test and consult on recipes, and travel across the country to search for the latest trends over a four-month-period, according to McCormick's post.

Payment is $25,000 per month and requires availability to work up to 20 hours per week, remotely, from September to December.

Interested applicants can submit a creative video no longer than two minutes "showcasing their personality and passion for tacos," and why they're the best fit for the job, the post states.

The deadline to submit an application is Tuesday by 11:59 p.m. EDT.