Macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream debuts

July 15 (UPI) -- A cheesy ice cream has debuted.

Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream churned the cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese into their ice cream to create the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored ice cream, according to a Kraft Heinz Company statement.

"We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream," Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Sr. Associate Brand Manager Emily Violett said in the statement. "That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with."

"As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they'd be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us. Not only does it taste delicious, but it's also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese," Violett added.

The macaroni and cheese maker, which merged with Heinz six years ago to form North America's third-largest food and beverage company, announced the rollout of the limited-edition ice cream earlier this week to coincide with National Macaroni & Cheese Day.

The limited-edition ice cream had an "overwhelming response," according to an Instagram post, and is already listed as sold out on Van Leeuwen Ice Cream's website.