Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 15, 2021 / 2:49 PM

Macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream debuts

By
The Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream debuted this week. Photo courtesy of Kraft Heinz Company.
The Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream debuted this week. Photo courtesy of Kraft Heinz Company.

July 15 (UPI) -- A cheesy ice cream has debuted.

Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream churned the cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese into their ice cream to create the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored ice cream, according to a Kraft Heinz Company statement.

Advertisement

"We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream," Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Sr. Associate Brand Manager Emily Violett said in the statement. "That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with."

"As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they'd be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us. Not only does it taste delicious, but it's also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese," Violett added.

The macaroni and cheese maker, which merged with Heinz six years ago to form North America's third-largest food and beverage company, announced the rollout of the limited-edition ice cream earlier this week to coincide with National Macaroni & Cheese Day.

The limited-edition ice cream had an "overwhelming response," according to an Instagram post, and is already listed as sold out on Van Leeuwen Ice Cream's website.

Read More

New York restaurant's $200 fries certified as the world's most expensive Supply chain diversification can help cities avoid food shocks Bear enters Colorado home through open window, eats cat food

Latest Headlines

Man 'had to pinch' himself after winning $4M lotto
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man 'had to pinch' himself after winning $4M lotto
July 15 (UPI) -- A New York Man "had to pinch" himself when he won $4 million from a scratch-off Michigan Lottery ticket, the state's lottery announced Thursday.
Animal control officers untangle owl, turtle stuck together in Virginia
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Animal control officers untangle owl, turtle stuck together in Virginia
July 15 (UPI) -- The Animal Welfare League of Arlington untangled an owl and turtle that got stuck together.
McCormick will pay taco lover $100K for four months' work
Odd News // 4 hours ago
McCormick will pay taco lover $100K for four months' work
July 15 (UPI) -- McCormick will pay a taco lover $100,000 over four months in a newly created position.
Lost class ring of woman who died of cancer returned to father
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Lost class ring of woman who died of cancer returned to father
July 15 (UPI) -- A lost 2001 high school class ring of a woman who died from breast cancer five years ago at age 32 has been returned to her father.
Woman accidentally buys identical lottery tickets, splits jackpot with herself
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman accidentally buys identical lottery tickets, splits jackpot with herself
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman accidentally purchased two tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up splitting a $305,046 jackpot with herself.
Georgia woman finds 18 snakes living under her bed
Odd News // 1 day ago
Georgia woman finds 18 snakes living under her bed
July 14 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman investigating what she initially believed to be a piece of fuzz on her bedroom floor made a far more startling discovery -- 18 snakes under her bed.
Firefighters remove 'embarrassed' raccoon from Georgia home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters remove 'embarrassed' raccoon from Georgia home
July 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia responded to a home where an "embarrassed" raccoon had found its way inside and appeared unable to locate an exit.
Message in a bottle launched from Japan found in Hawaii 37 years later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle launched from Japan found in Hawaii 37 years later
July 14 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old girl visiting a Hawaii park with her family discovered a message in a bottle that was launched from Japan 37 years earlier.
Escaped calf wrangled after days on the loose in Maine city
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped calf wrangled after days on the loose in Maine city
July 14 (UPI) -- An escaped calf was safely wrangled in Maine after wandering the streets of a city for several days and narrowly evading capture at a department store.
Hawaii plans goat lottery to clear animals from national park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hawaii plans goat lottery to clear animals from national park
July 14 (UPI) -- Hawaii plans a special lottery to distribute some unusual prizes -- about 700 goats who live in a national park.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Jersey house cleaner accidentally breaks into wrong home, cleans up
New Jersey house cleaner accidentally breaks into wrong home, cleans up
Georgia woman finds 18 snakes living under her bed
Georgia woman finds 18 snakes living under her bed
Serval escapes North Carolina petting zoo with help from pig
Serval escapes North Carolina petting zoo with help from pig
Firefighters remove 'embarrassed' raccoon from Georgia home
Firefighters remove 'embarrassed' raccoon from Georgia home
Message in a bottle launched from Japan found in Hawaii 37 years later
Message in a bottle launched from Japan found in Hawaii 37 years later

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/