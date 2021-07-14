Georgia woman finds 18 snakes living under her bed

July 14 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman investigating what she initially believed to be a piece of fuzz on her bedroom floor made a far more startling discovery -- 18 snakes under her bed.

Trish Wilcher said she was in her bedroom in her family's Augusta home when she spotted something on the floor.

"Before going to bed, I spotted what I thought was a piece of fuzz on the floor, went to reach for it and it moved," Wilcher told WJBF-TV.

Wilcher and her husband, Max, soon discovered the "fuzz" was a baby snake -- and there were 16 more babies underneath the bed, along with their mother.

Wilcher posted photos of the snake family on Facebook.

"I may need a cardiologist after this," she wrote on the social media site.

Max Wilcher used a grabber tool to pick up each snake and placed them in a bag. The Wilchers released the snakes at a nearby creek.

A wildlife trapper, who confirmed the reptiles were nonvenomous garter snakes, visited the home the next day and concluded there were no more serpents inside.