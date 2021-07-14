Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 14, 2021 / 11:27 AM

New Jersey house cleaner accidentally breaks into wrong home, cleans up

By

July 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who cleans homes to supplement his income shared the story of how he accidentally went to the wrong townhouse -- and left it spotless.

Louis Angelino III, 27, of Barrington, said he works a regular job at a liquor store, but lately he has been cleaning homes for friends to make extra money.

Advertisement

Angelino, who detailed the saga in a TikTok video, said he was due to clean a home for a friend named Mark in Cherry Hill, and he arrived to find the key in the expected place under the doormat.

He spent 2 1/2 hours cleaning the townhouse and was playing with the cats when Mark called to ask if he had been able to clean his home.

"I said 'I'm literally in your living room right now playing with your cats and waiting for you to walk in,' and he was like 'Louis, I don't have any cats,'" Angelino told NJ.com.

"In that moment, I froze. My heart dropped. I was just like, 'Where am I right now? What is going on?'"

Angelino said he realized he had written down Mark's address incorrectly. He said the address was off by a single digit.

Mark arrived home and left a note for his neighbors explaining what happened. Beth Motzel said her husband, Tom, arrived home first and called her.

"He said, 'You won't believe it. Someone broke in our house and cleaned the entire thing, he said Swiffer and all,'" Beth Motzel told WCBS-TV.

Motzel said she and her husband were amused by the mix-up.

"Tom and I laughed forever about it. He fixed it all up. I mean, details, he cleaned up after the cats, played with the cats, fed the cats and wiped everything spotless. He really is a cleaning fairy," Beth Motzel said.

Angelino texted Motzel to apologize for the mistake, and Motzel said she will keep his number on hand for future cleaning needs.

She dubbed him the "Cleaning Fairy," a brand Angelino is now embracing for his cleaning business. He said he is crowdfunding to make T-shirts to promote his services.

Read More

Maryland man turns $100 lottery win into $50,000 Texas hospital marks two baby booms with 107 deliveries in 91 hours Bystander finds, returns butcher shop's lost bank deposit

Latest Headlines

Man who found 2 megalodon teeth says it's like finding 'fragment of history'
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Man who found 2 megalodon teeth says it's like finding 'fragment of history'
Days after Elsa's deadly rampage through the Southeast as a tropical storm, the former hurricane left a parting gift for one beach walker -- a 4-inch-long fossilized megalodon tooth.
Maryland man turns $100 lottery win into $50,000
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Maryland man turns $100 lottery win into $50,000
July 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who won $100 from a scratch-off lottery ticket decided to reinvest some of his winnings into another ticket that earned him $50,000.
Texas hospital marks two baby booms with 107 deliveries in 91 hours
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Texas hospital marks two baby booms with 107 deliveries in 91 hours
July 13 (UPI) -- A Texas hospital that averages about 16 deliveries a day said it experienced a pair of miniature baby booms, with 107 babies born in 91 hours.
Bystander finds, returns butcher shop's lost bank deposit
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Bystander finds, returns butcher shop's lost bank deposit
July 13 (UPI) -- The owners of a Michigan butcher shop said an envelope of cash that was supposed to be taken to the bank ended up instead at the side of a road, where it was recovered by a bystander and returned to the shop.
New York legalizes giving a haircut on Sundays
Odd News // 19 hours ago
New York legalizes giving a haircut on Sundays
July 13 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday to get rid of an "archaic" law that banned barbers from giving haircuts and shaves on Sundays.
Goldfish up to 18 inches long found in Minnesota lake
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Goldfish up to 18 inches long found in Minnesota lake
July 13 (UPI) -- Officials in a Minnesota city are asking residents not to dump their unwanted goldfish after a local lake was found to be home to goldfish up to 18 inches long.
Michigan deputy walks escaped cows 3 miles to their home
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Michigan deputy walks escaped cows 3 miles to their home
July 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan sheriff's deputy responded to a call about eight loose cows wandering in a road and ended up taking a 3 mile walk to escort the bovines home.
New York restaurant's $200 fries certified as the world's most expensive
Odd News // 23 hours ago
New York restaurant's $200 fries certified as the world's most expensive
July 13 (UPI) -- A New York restaurant broke its tenth Guinness World Record with its latest menu item: a plate of French fries that costs $200.
Woman finds 3-foot snake slithering across top of toilet
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Woman finds 3-foot snake slithering across top of toilet
July 13 (UPI) -- Police in Austria responded to the home of a woman who went into her bathroom and discovered a 3-foot snake slithering across the top of her toilet.
Class ring lost in Florida Keys waters found 36 years later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Class ring lost in Florida Keys waters found 36 years later
July 12 (UPI) -- A diver off the coast of the Florida Keys discovered a class ring at the bottom of the water that turned out to have been lost by its owner 36 years earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York restaurant's $200 fries certified as the world's most expensive
New York restaurant's $200 fries certified as the world's most expensive
Long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress found in box at D.C. school
Long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress found in box at D.C. school
Michigan man finds 160 bowling balls under back stairs
Michigan man finds 160 bowling balls under back stairs
Woman finds 3-foot snake slithering across top of toilet
Woman finds 3-foot snake slithering across top of toilet
Missouri woman kayaks Mississippi River in record time
Missouri woman kayaks Mississippi River in record time

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/