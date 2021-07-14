Firefighters remove 'embarrassed' raccoon from Georgia home

July 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia responded to a home where an "embarrassed" raccoon had found its way inside and appeared unable to locate an exit.

The City of Dalton Fire Department said a crew was summoned to a Dalton home Monday on a report of a raccoon that came inside and refused to leave.

"We were called out to help this guy find his way back out of a house in Dalton Monday night," the department said in a Facebook post.

The post included a photo of the raccoon using a paw to cover its face in a gesture reminiscent of embarrassment.

"As you can tell, he was pretty embarrassed about it, but it's really nothing to be ashamed of. We all need a helping hand every now and then," firefighters wrote.

The raccoon was safely released outside the home, the post said.