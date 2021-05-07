May 7 (UPI) -- Residents of an Illinois city were treated to an unusual sight when a bull escaped from outside of a veterinarian's office and went wandering.
Countryside Veterinary Services in Taylorville said the bull had been brought in to receive treatment for a hoof injury, but the animal's owner failed to properly latch the transport trailer and the bovine fled from the parking lot.
Residents captured video of the bull walking next to a busy road and being pursued by an animal control officer.
Animal control officers said the bull charged at its would-be captors several times before being lassoed around its neck.
The lasso was tied to a vehicle's trailer hitch and the bull was led back to the veterinary clinic.
No injuries or property damage were reported from the animal's time on the loose.