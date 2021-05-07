May 7 (UPI) -- A Red Lobster restaurant in Virginia gave a stay of execution to an extremely rare calico lobster that was delivered to the eatery.

The restaurant chain said employees at the location in Manassas spotted the colorful crustacean in a delivery of live lobsters and decided it was too rare of a find to end up on a dinner plate.

The lobster's calico coloring is caused by a rare mutation found in an estimated one in 30 million lobsters, experts said.

Red Lobster nicknamed the lobster "Freckles" and said the invertebrate will live out the rest of its life at the Virginia Living Museum.