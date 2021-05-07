Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Ocean Springs attempted a Guinness World Record for the largest jambalaya in an event that raised money for food pantries. Photo courtesy of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

May 7 (UPI) -- A Mississippi college said it broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up the world's largest jambalaya in an event that raised money for food pantries.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College said volunteers backed by numerous sponsors used a custom-built pot dubbed "potzilla" to cook up the world's largest jambalaya at a May 1 event in Ocean Springs.

Advertisement

School officials said they successfully broke the record, but did not publicly release the amount of jambalaya cooked up. The record currently stands at 3,371 pounds and was set in 2009 by the Jambalaya Festival Association in Gonzales, La.

MGCCC said paperwork is being submitted to have its jambalaya officially recognized by Guinness.

The jambalaya was sold for $10 a plate and the more than $3,200 raised by the event was given to campus food pantries, officials said.

The event's sponsors included The Pelican, MGCCC Food Pantries, Smithfield Foods, Southern Event & Party, Justin Wilson's Southern Products, Lynchburg Landing and System Scales Corporation Mobile.