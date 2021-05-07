May 7 (UPI) -- A Lego building enthusiast set a Guinness World Record by putting together the brand's largest set, the Colosseum, in under 14 hours.

Paul Ufema, a lifelong Lego enthusiast who documents his builds on YouTube channel All New Bricks, took on the challenge of setting a world record for the fastest time to build the Lego Colosseum, which holds the Guinness World Record for the largest commercially available Lego set.

Ufema assembled all 9,036 pieces of the Colosseum set in 13 hours, 37 minutes and 36 seconds.

Guinness shared a time-lapse video of Ufema's accomplishment.