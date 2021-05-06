May 6 (UPI) -- The Guinness World Record holder for the largest collection of fast-food toys said his collection has now doubled to 20,000 toys.

Percival Lugue of Apalit, Philippines, was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 when his collection of kids' meal toys from eateries. including McDonald's, Burger King and Jollibee, was tallied at 10,000 items.

Lugue said his collection has grown in the ensuing years and his has now doubled his record with 20,000 toys.

Lugue said his eventual goal is to use his collection to start a museum for fast-food toys.