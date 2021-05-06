May 6 (UPI) -- Workers doing renovations on a cafe in England made a surprising discovery inside the ceiling -- a menu from the restaurant that occupied the building in 1913.

Natalie Haywood, owner of Leaf in Liverpool, said workers doing renovations on the building found a menu for Yamen Cafe and Tea Rooms, dated Jan. 15, 1913, in the rafters.

Haywood said the workers also found a waiter's hat embroidered with the word "Yaman" and the instructions for a card game called "whist and bottles."

"Down came fluttering from the ceiling this menu from 108 years ago. It's in absolutely unbelievable condition," Haywood told CNN.

Haywood told the BBC the menu is "like a time capsule hidden in the walls."

She said Leaf plans to try to recreate some of the dishes listed on the menu.

"To see what they were doing then, how forward-thinking and creative as a restaurant, is so inspiring," she said.