May 6 (UPI) -- A truck driver in Florida walked away uninjured when several pieces of construction rebar pierced the front of the vehicle.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said two work trucks were involved in a crash in West Melbourne, causing rebar being carried by one of the trucks to pierce the front of the other vehicle.

Photos from the scene show the rebar stabbed through the center console of the truck and entered the interior near where the driver's right leg would be.

Firefighters said no one was injured in the crash.