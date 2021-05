May 6 (UPI) -- Police in New York responded to a Staten Island neighborhood where a loose horse was spotted wandering the streets and grazing on lawns.

The New York Police Department said the horse pulled away from its owner Wednesday afternoon and wandered through residential streets in the Stapleton neighborhood.

The horse made its way to the Goodhue Community Center before being corralled by police.

Police said the horse was safely returned to its owner.