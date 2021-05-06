May 6 (UPI) -- A pair of identical twins in Louisiana was offered more than $24 million in scholarship offers from the scores of colleges to which they applied.

Denisha and Destiny Caldwell, who are preparing to graduate at the top of their class from Scotlandville Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, said they received offers from more than 200 colleges and universities around the world.

"We started off competing against each other, and now we compete with each other," Destiny Caldwell told KTBS-TV.

The twins said they have decided to attend the University of California-Los Angeles to study math and science and seek careers in the medical field.