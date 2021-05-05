May 5 (UPI) -- Confectioners in Spain used about 1,102 pounds of chocolate to create an edible version of Pablo Picasso's 1937 painting Guernica.

Chocolatiers and pastry chefs hailing from Basque created the 24.6-foot-by-11.4-foot version of the painting to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the April 26, 1937, bombing of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War.

The painting depicts people and animals being killed and injured during the bombing by Francisco Franco's Nationalist faction.

The chocolate version of Guernica is currently housed in a temperature-controlled room at the Reina Sofia art museum in Madrid, and later will be taken on tour across Spain, Germany and France.