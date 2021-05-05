May 5 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who won a $50,000 lottery jackpot said he owes his good fortune to a store clerk who handed him the wrong scratch-off ticket.

Bryan Burton, of Joplin, told Missouri Lottery officials he was at Casey's General Store in Joplin when he asked the clerk for a $100,000 Cash scratch-off ticket, but was handed a Millionaire Money ticket instead.

Advertisement

"I asked for game 313, and she gave me game 294 instead," he said.

Burton said he decided to buy the ticket, anyway, and his decision paid off with a $50,000 prize.

The winner said he was so excited to reveal the prize that he immediately called his wife to share the news.