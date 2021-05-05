A bottle of Petrus wine that spent nearly 440 days aging aboard the International Space Station is being offered by Christie's in a private sale. Photo courtesy of Christie's

May 5 (UPI) -- Auction house Christie's announced a bottle of French wine that spent more than a year aging on the International Space Station is expected to sell for around $1 million.

Christie's said the bottle of Petrus 2000 was one of a dozen bottles of wine that were launched into orbit in 2019 and spent nearly 440 days in space before being brought back to earth.

Advertisement

A bottle of the wine that spent time in space was compared to a bottle that aged on Earth in a tasting that featured a dozen wine professionals and scientists, and the panel said the space bottle was found to have its own unique flavor profile.

"The aromatics were more floral and more smoky -- the things that would happen anyway to Petrus as it gets older," Jane Anson, a journalist and wine researcher who participated in the tasting, told the BBC.

Christie's said the bottle of wine is being sold with a second bottle that was aged on Earth so the buyer can compare the two. The sale also includes "a decanter, glasses and a corkscrew made from a meteorite."

"After spending almost 440 days in space, or the equivalent of 300 trips to the moon, legendary Bordeaux wine Petrus comes back having been transformed in a way which is, literally, out of this world," Nicolas Gaume, CEO of Space Cargo Unlimited, the startup that sent the wine to the space station, said in a Christie's news release.

Christie's said the wine bottle is available immediately through a private sale, with proceeds going toward funding future space missions and wine research.