May 5 (UPI) -- A man using his metal detector to hunt for treasure at a Florida beach made an unexpected discovery in the knee-deep water: a tourist's lost iPhone.

Joe Lynch said he was walking Fort Myers Beach with his metal detector, when he was alerted to something in the sand under about a foot of water.

"I put my scoop in, pulled it up and there was an iPhone sitting in my scoop. My first thought is well it's broken, it's not gonna work. I flipped it over and it was still on, which amazed me that it was on and working," Lynch told WBBH-TV.

Lynch said the phone was locked, but the emergency contact button connected him with the owner's sister in Michigan.

Lacy Moulton, a tourist visiting Fort Myers Beach, said she had lost her iPhone in the water the night before it was fished out of the sand by Lynch. She said she never expected to see it again, so it was a surprise to learn he found it.

"I was shocked, literally! My friend was with me and we were both just screaming of happiness. Right before he called me I was saying, I hope there's a good guy out there that does things like this and gives it back, and it was him, and I'm so blessed," Moulton said.