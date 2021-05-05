May 5 (UPI) -- Police in Arkansas responded to a call about a loose pig and recounted the capture the effort in a pun-filled social media post.

The Barling Police Department said in a Facebook post that its code enforcement and animal control officer was dispatched to capture a "hamburglar" -- a loose pig wandering a neighborhood.

"Officers established a perimeter around the suspect to keep from getting hambushed by any partners in swine he might have. We're happy to report that our culprit's owner was sowprized it was loose and quickly helped apprehend our suspect," the department said.

The pig was returned to its owner.