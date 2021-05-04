A wallet containing $45,000 cash and the equivalent of $2,169 in Vietnamese currency was returned to a passenger after being left behind on a Vietnam Airlines plane. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines

May 4 (UPI) -- Flight attendants with Vietnam Airlines were able to reunite a passenger with a wallet that contained $45,000 cash, as well as Vietnamese currency and other valuable personal items.

The airline said flight attendants cleaning out a plane after an April 24 flight from Hanoi to Da Nang discovered a wallet left behind by a passenger.

The wallet contained $45,000 cash, as well as the equivalent of $2,169 in Vietnamese currency. The airline said the wallet also had the passenger's ATM card and other personal documents.

The flight attendants brought the wallet to the airport's lost and found counter, which was able to identify and contact the passenger.

Vietnam Airlines said the flight attendants and lost and found counter workers later received a thank you letter from the grateful passenger.