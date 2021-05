May 4 (UPI) -- Police in Utah ended up acting as shepherds when they were called out to wrangle a sheep running loose in a neighborhood.

The Provo Police Department said officers responded to a neighborhood in the Foothill Drive area on a report of a sheep running loose through residential yards.

The officers were able to capture the loose animal.

A local resident was able to help police identify the sheep's owner and the animal was returned to its home.