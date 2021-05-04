May 4 (UPI) -- A Belgian farmer moved a 330-pound stone out of the path of his tractor and unwittingly changed the border between Belgium and France by 7 1/2 feet.

Mayor David Lavaux, of Erquelinnes, said historians walking the area in which stones had been placed to mark the border between Belgium and France under the 1820 Treaty of Kortrijk noticed one of the stones had been moved into Bousignies-sur-Roc, France.

Lavaux said a local farmer apparently moved the 330-pound stone out of the path of his tractor and did not return it to its original location.

"Belgium and our municipality are enlarged; the French don't agree, obviously. Gonna have to put things back in place," Lavaux wrote in a Facebook post.

Lavaux said the farmer will not face any legal consequences if he returns the stone to its original position.

"I was happy, my town was bigger," Lavaux joked to French TV station TF1. "But the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn't agree."