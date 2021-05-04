May 4 (UPI) -- A doctor and three nurses aboard a flight from Utah to Honolulu helped a fellow passenger deliver her baby in mid-flight.

Lavinia Mounga was aboard the Delta Airlines flight late last week when she unexpectedly went into labor after only 29 weeks of pregnancy.

Dr. Dale Glenn with Hawaii Pacific Health Family Medicine was on board the plane, as were North Kansas City Hospital NICU Nurses Lani Bamfield, Amanda Beeding and Mimi Ho.

The baby was born quickly, and the nurses, who specialize in caring for premature babies, went into action.

"I don't know how a patient gets so lucky as to have three neonatal intensive care nurses onboard the same flight when she is in emergency labor, but that was the situation we were in," Glenn said in a news release from Hawaii Pacific Health Family Medicine. "The great thing about this was the teamwork. Everybody jumped in together and everyone helped out."

The mother and baby were taken to a hospital once the plane landed. Mounga was later released, but baby Raymond will remain in the NICU until doctors are satisfied that he is developed enough to go home.